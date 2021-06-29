Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey Show Shenseea Some Fan Love at BET Awards Afterparty

Shenseea has been making strides in the local and international entertainment industry and now she even has some famous fans like Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe Bailey.

Shenseea has been extending her wings from the local entertainment industry to the international scene, working with rappers such as Tyga, Masego, and Shatta Wale, and from rumors that have been circulating, there may be a collaboration coming with Drake.

Apart from her music career, the Dancehall deejay has been making friends from the international scene, including H.E.R., 50 Cent, Trey Songz, and others, but she might be expanding these numbers very soon. The “Bad Habit” deejay attended the afterparty for the BET Awards, titled the “At The Top,” hosted by Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti on Sunday, June 28. The Jamaican gem was met with much love from some international stars.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won the award for the best female Hip Hop artiste on Sunday, was extremely excited to see the young Dancehall star.

“Everybody know I love you so much,” she yelled. Shenseea, in a white tracksuit, responded, “real bloodcl**t hot girl sh*t,” to which Megan excitedly shouted, “Okkaayyy.”

The clip, which was posted to Megan’s Instagram story, soon after started circulating on social media, becoming the hot topic for many of the users with both negative and positive feedback. While some followers are happy to see Shenseea networking on the international scene, others only saw the footage of proof that Shenseea is just a “groupie.”

One person said, “Networking is key me nuh see nothing wrong with this,” while another added, “proud of my girl. She’s in the right space.” On the other hand, one social media user said, “it’s just an artist from another country,” and another accused, “what a groupie Shenseea is.”

Shenseea, who is usually unbothered by her critics, is yet to (and most likely will not) respond to the negative comments.

Additionally, the “Rebel” deejay posted some clips from the party on her own Instagram story, where some conversation between her and Chloe ensued. She captioned the video, “She’s really sweet! @chloebailey with the Energy.”

The video shows the two laughing and embracing each other.

“Oh you’re Shenseea?” Chloe asked. “I love your song ‘Blessed’ I love it so much,” she said before singing a part of the song. The two embraced and seemed lost in good conversation. She also met with rapper Bia and maybe so much more that went unrecorded.

The Dancehall singjay is definitely making moves, even as she is reportedly working on a project to be released sometime soon. While the deejay has not released any new music of her own over the last six months, she is promising to release something big soon, teasing her fans with pictures and videos of her being in the studio.