Rapper Shyne Appointed Leader Of Opposition Party In Belize

Shyne is one step closer to becoming the Prime Minister of Belize.

The former rapper’s career in politics has taken a new turn as he levels up to one of the most important positions in the constitution of Belize. After being appointed a year ago in the House of Representatives, Shyne, who is best known for his song “Bad Boyz” and “Bonnie and Shyne” featuring Barrington Levy, has been appointed the Opposition leader of the Latin American country.

Shyne shared the news on his Instagram. “Officially Sworn in as Leader of the Opposition for Belize,” he said. His post was accompanied by an image of him signing the roll of representatives. “Thank Gd for the perseverance and iron [sic] will to continue on to this point despite all challenges and difficulties.”

The former Bad Boy rapper is the representative of the Mesopotamia constituency.

“Thanks to my family, my Mesopotamia Constituents and my Opposition colleagues in the House of Representatives whose trust and confidence in me has put me in this position to receive this responsibility and privilege of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the Opposition…This moment in history will forever serve as an inspiration to all people from all backgrounds especially the youth, the disadvantaged the impoverished, that there is nothing beyond their reach.”

Shyne’s appointment comes following the removal of the former Opposition Leader Patrick Faber after a controversial video surfaced showing him charging menacingly towards the mother of his 2-year-old daughter.

Shyne speaking of the video, said the behavior of the Opposition Leader was abhorrent.

“It is not a matter of, well the video is not incriminating to the extent of filing criminal charges,” he said. “It is clear what we saw in that video, there was a violent, there was a back and forth and a contemplation, then a violent surge towards a mother and her child. So we as an institution have to make a decision, do we protect Patrick Faber or do we protect the institution and our credibility and our quest to re-engage the public and to restore their trust and confidence in us so that we can be the alternative to what is happening now.”

Shyne, whose real is Moses Barrow, went into representational politics for the first time last year. However, he comes from a family steeped in political history. His father is dean Barrow who was elected Prime Minister in 2008, making history as the first black leader of the country.