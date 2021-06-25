Shenseea Shares Her Heartbreak On Anniversary of Her Mom’s Death, Gets Outpouring Of Support

Shenseea is still hurting from her mother’s sudden pasing last year and the entire dancehall community is showing her love and support.

A year ago today (June 25), Shenseea shared some distressing news that her mother, Castilyn Eleanor Williams, had passed. The Dancehall star is still grieving and is having a hard time, as would be expected and understandable.

The 24-year-old dancehall deejay, who has been withdrawn from social media since June 1, took to Instagram on Friday to honor her late mother, who reportedly died suddenly from a mild stroke and a heart attack. With a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Shenseea simply captioned, “Wish we had more time,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Friends, fans, and followers took to the comment section of the post to offer comfort and condolences to the sing-jay, ensuring she knows she is well supported during her difficult times.

Fellow Dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum said, “Sending some comfort Shen,” while Stefflon Don commented, “Mama is beyond proud trust me. Keep reaching for the stars!!!”

Romeich, who is Shenseea’s manager and dear friend, also offered his support under the post, commenting, “stay strong.”

The Dancehall producer also took to his personal page to offer some words of encouragement to Shen, reminding the artiste of who she is.

Captioned beneath a photo of Shenseea wearing full black, with flowing red hair and a huge smile, the manager wrote a number of adjectives to describe her. “Strong, hardworking, great friend, baddest artist, perfect mother, lyrically inclined, #shenyengboss who is also a normal human keep doing you and believing in your vision God a your don!!!! A shenseea!!!!”

Romeich, more than anyone else, would know how the artiste is truly holding up during this time because of their special bond that has sparked rumors over the years that their relationship is more than just platonic. But they both have denied the rumors, but continue to display their adorable friendship.

Even after Castilyn’s death, Romeich Major was one of many who stood by the deejay. Castilyn was already very familiar to the public, as she was attending her daughter’s stage shows and participating in games on her Instagram live. Many fans, who had in no way known her personally, shared how heartbroken they were at her passing.

Shenseea confirmed the news last year in a heart-wrenching post on the same day of her death and took to Instagram live some days later to explain to the public how her mother died.

The dancehall artist was also forced to address some ignorant rumors that her mother’s death was an intentional “sacrifice” by her to achieve even more success in her music career. She described the comments as being “sick” and blasted the negative energy and hate she had received.

Her mother was buried on July 8, 2020, after a private ceremony. Shenseea delivered a painful eulogy, describing her mother as a humanitarian.

The deejay also attributed her dipped interaction with fans on social media to her mother’s death.

“My mom’s death really changed me,” she said in an Instagram Q and A some time ago. “Less talkative, more reserved. I hope it won’t be like this forever but at the moment I can’t help it.”

Our hearts go out to Shenseea as she struggles to navigate this turbulent time in her life.