Sean Paul & Intence Embraces Sound System Culture In “Real Steel” Visual

Dutty Yeng [Intence] and Dutty Paul [Sean Paul] have now released the official music video for their collaborative effort “Real Steel.”

The video, which can be found on Paul’s official Youtube page, takes viewers on a journey, literally. What’s the destination? Only the best block party you might have ever been to while fully embracing sound system culture. The beautifully laid CGI footage takes surround sound to a new level, with towering speaker boxes all arranged in a circular pattern. As is customary in most authentic dancehall events, the speaker boxes become a platform for the females to show their worth.

Director Kieran Khan adds contrasting elements through background changes. This allows the super sound system to thrill fans whether they are in the city or rural area.

“Reel Steel” was released as a part of Sean Paul’s featured laden album Live N’ Livin. Other tracks from the project, which have been blessed with music videos, include “Everest” featuring Masicka x Skillibeng, “Boom” featuring Busy Signal, and “Guns of Navarone” featuring Jesse Royal, Stonebwoy, and Mutabaruka.

The album also featured work from Govana, Damian Marley, Bugle, Mavado, Agent Sasco, Chi Ching Ching, and Serani. Sean Paul, who is arguable one of the biggest dancehall stars in the world, found himself at the heart of another hot collaboration when he teamed up with Shaggy for Spice’s hit single “Go Dung De.” The collaboration has taken the world by storm and has landed the trio a handful of major tv appearances. These include features on The Wendy Williams Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, and Good Morning America.

Earlier this year, SP revealed that he would be giving his fans two albums in 2021. With Live N’ Livin already out of the gate, fans can keep their eye out for the upcoming project, which could feature work from international pop sensations Clean Bandit among others.

Check out the music video for Sean Paul and Intence collab “Real Steel” below.