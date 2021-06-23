The Weeknd Now Has One Of The Biggest Songs In History, Breaks New Record

The Weeknd has scored a major win on the Billboard chart. The singer became the first artist to have a solo song spend a consecutive 80 weeks on the Hot 100 chart.

The Canadian singer achieved the feat with his hit single “Blinding Lights,” which was dropped back in November 2019, more than a year and a half ago. The track, which is already 8x-platinum, broke the record for being the only song to stay in the Top 10 for a full year.

According to Billboard, “Blinding Lights” is also the only song to stay in the top 5 for 43 weeks.

As of right now, the song is in second place for the most total weeks in any position on the chart. After being on the Hot 100 for 80 weeks, the track is 7 weeks shy of the top spot, which is held by Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

The achievement was celebrated by the co-founder of The Weeknd’s XO collective, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, yesterday (June 21). Cash shared a post on his Instagram page revealing that “Blinding Lights” was the first song to spend eighty consecutive weeks on the chart.

He captioned the post, “Legendary!”, tagging The Weeknd and adding the goat emoji.

As of June 21, “Blinding Lights” occupied the #17 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

If the song continues on its current trajectory, it will secure another diamond certification for The Weeknd.

Hot off the success of his single, The Weeknd will be dropping a music video for the joint track “You Right” this weekend. The track is a collaboration with Doja Cat and will feature on her album “Planet Her,” which will be released this Friday.

The “Save Your Tears” singer is expected to embark on a world tour post-Covid if the announcement he made back in February does come to fruition.

The “After Hours” tour will feature more than 100 stops, including performances in the US, Canada, France, and England.