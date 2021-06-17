Megan Thee Stallion Helps Fund A Fan’s Funeral Who Died Suddenly

Megan Thee Stallion has been trending for a variety of reasons within the last few days. The “Savage” singer has been steadily honing her skills, and her career is definitely blossoming.

One thing she’s been mindful of is keeping connected with her fans. Yesterday, June 15, Megan Thee Stallion proved once again that she genuinely cares about her fans after she learned about the death of a young fan and sprung into action to make sure that the fan’s funeral costs would be covered.

The fan in question, identified as Shaniah, died suddenly, according to the Twitterverse, and her family was left stumped trying to figure out how to pay for her funeral. It was one of Shaniah’s friends, whose handle on Twitter is Selena, who first highlighted the issue.

The interaction began when the friend wrote, “Meg we lost a hottie, our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion.”

It didn’t take Megan long to respond favorably, and not too long after that, she reached out to ask how much was needed. Once she confirmed how much was needed, an $8,155 donation in Megan Pete’s name popped up on the page.

Shaniah excitedly updated followers that they had hit the goal.

“YOU GUYS I CANT BELIEVE THIS!! WE HIT THE GOAL @theestallion

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR HELPING THEIR FAMILY! THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU!! FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS!!! I AM CRYING SO FULL OF EMOTIONS,” she posted.

Selena once again took to Twitter to share her appreciation for Megan’s philanthropy in the situation.

“Y’all better RIDE for @theestallion if you weren’t already. Shaniah is in heaven freaking the fu#k out right now. The realest out there. I’m still in shock. Omg what a blessing. Also for anyone sending us love, I appreciate you. It’s overwhelming im gonna try and get back to u!”

Megan has displayed this kind of compassion to her fans before. Back in 2019, she donated $1,200 to the funeral fund of a fan she met in Washington D.C.