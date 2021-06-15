Nicki Minaj’s Father Hit-And-Run Driver Denies Wrongdoing In $150m Lawsuit

The man charged in the hit and run death of Nicki Minaj’s father is denying that he was wrong in the accident. He’s facing a civil lawsuit for $150 million in damages brought by Carol Maraj, the widow of Nicki’s father, Robert Maraj.

The defendant, 70-year-old Charles Polevich, is responsible for the hit and run accident that left Maraj dead. On the day of the accident, Polevich is accused of hitting Maraj before fleeing the scene and went home, where he hid his car. He was later arrested by law enforcement days after the incident.

Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, brought the wrongful death lawsuit after Polevich was arrested. However, new court documents filed by Polevich’s defense team say that he denies any wrongdoing that led to Maraj’s death.

According to Radar, Polevich says Maraj’s death is to be blamed on his own actions on the day of the accident. According to him, Maraj was “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.”

His defense further said that Maraj’s actions caused Polevich to be forced to make a “sudden and unexpected circumstance, not of his own making” because he was in the face of an emergency.

Maraj’s case is being represented by attorneys Ben Crump and Paul Napoli. Carol Maraj announced the lawsuit was filed in March in which she said, “Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @nickiminaj’s father.”

The accident took place on February 12, 2021, while Robert was walking along a Long Island road.

“After striking [Robert], [Charles Polevich] left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to [Robert],” Maraj’s Attorney Crump said.

“He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help,” Crump added. “[Charles’] behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Polevich is currently out on bond after being released on a $250,000 bond in the criminal charges brought by the state.