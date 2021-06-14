Asian Doll Speak On King Von Having A Baby On The Way

Asian Da Bratt, aka Asian Doll, is setting the record straight as she lets the sister of her deceased boyfriend King Von know that she’s not bothered that another woman is having a baby for him.

On Sunday, Kayla B posted that she was celebrating Skyler Knight’s baby shower. “Today von baby mama shower wish he was here 2 be with us… we gone make sure she str8 tho!” she posted with an image of Knight sitting in a comfy chair while smiling.

Another one of Kayla B’s posts read, “congratulations skylar & von ….4L.”

Asian Da Bratt was quick to share that she is not bothered by what’s happening as she and Von had separated during the time he was seeing Skylar.

“I wasn’t with Von June, July, August, September, or October I started back seeing him in the end of November when he booked me for a show,” she said, “So nothing going on is affecting me in no way literally I still love him he not here & we was once deeply inlove [sic] so I’ll always be here 4L.”

She added that “nobody had a baby on me. Baby’s came after me & before me I had a choice twice I ain’t want that life I’m good how I’m doing now but fasho I’ll never have no hate towards dayvon Bennett he’s forever living through me & forever in my heart til I die,” she said.

King Von was shot and killed on November 6 outside of a club in downtown Atlanta. At the time of his death, he left two young children with other women who Asian Da Bratt reportedly spent Christmas with.

However, in spite of this, Asian and Kayla B have been at odds since his death. Kayla has gone out of her way to say that Von was not in a relationship in reference to Asian Doll publicly grieving online for Von.

