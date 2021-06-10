Digital Underground’s Shock G Cause Of Death Accidental Overdose

Shock G’s cause of death has been revealed.

April 2021 was one of the toughest months for rap fans as three legends passed away. Following the news that both DMX and Black Rob had passed away came news that the veteran, Digital Underground founder Shock G, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a Tampa, Florida hotel room on April 22.

Fans were immediately thrown into mourning at the news. Now just a little over a month after his death, TMZ has reported that he succumbed to an accidental drug overdose. At the time of his death, his father, Edward Racker, promised to figure out what happened by ensuring an autopsy was conducted.

The information received indicates that the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner has disclosed that a lethal mix of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol), and methamphetamine were discovered in his system. The lethal combination proved too much, and the rapper, whose real name was Gregory Edward Jacobs, simply didn’t recover. He was mourned by his colleagues during his May 1 funeral. The attendees included group members Money B and DJ Fuze, as well as 2Pac’s step-brother Mopreme Shakur.

His mark on the rap world will forever be remembered through his eclectic style. He proved he was one to watch when he dropped “The Humpty Dance,” which was on the classic Sex Packets album in 1991. The band was formed in 1987. Humpty Hump became a familiar and hilarious alter-ego that gained the group even more recognition. He had many more that he used throughout his career.

He is also credited as the one who gave Tupac his shot at the big leagues when he recruited him to be a backup dancer for the group. He went on to help 2Pac get his breakthrough single “I Get Around” and was also the co-producer of 2Pac’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now.