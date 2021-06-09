R&B Singer Ann Marie Is Free And Back On Social Media After Shooting BF

Chicago-based R&B singer Ann Marie is back on social media reaching out to her fans following a shooting incident in which she shot her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Wright, in the head. Even though she was released from jail in December 2020, it looks like she chose not to reboot her social media life.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, showed off her curves after she shared a Fashion Nova-sponsored picture on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Back At It!!”. Her fans responded positively and showered her with love as they urged her to drop new music.

Ann Marie was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after the shooting incident, which occurred on December 1 at a room in the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. She was also charged with a misdemeanor battery charge, but that was from a separate incident in November 2020.

According to reports, police were called to room 614, where they observed a large pool of blood and 24-year-old Jonathan Wright lying at the foot of the bed. He had a gunshot wound to his forehead, and even though he was responsive, he kept blacking out because he had lost so much blood. He eventually ended up in a critical condition.

A hysterical Ann Marie told officers that a .40-caliber handgun fell off the bed or dresser. Officers found two shell casings inside the hotel room. A bullet entered Wright’s forehead and exited through his left temple. Other official reports on the matter indicated that other bullet holes were found in the hotel room. She is best known for her 2018 single, “Secret,” which peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart and has over 80 million views on YouTube.