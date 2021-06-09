NBA YoungBoy Baby Mamas Yaya Mayweather & Jania Went For A Swim Together

Two of Youngboy Never Broke again baby mamas are now on good terms.

NBA Youngboy will seemingly be coming home to improved relationships between at least two of his famous baby mamas. Yaya Mayweather and Jania Meshell linked up recently and enjoyed some quality pool time. This was shocking to many, as Youngboy’s baby mamas are known for their online feuds over the rapper, who seems to have multiple relationships at any given time.

Yaya famously got arrested for stabbing one of the rapper’s conquests in his own home. That case is still being tried in court. Jania, on the other hand, has shown to be more low-key, mostly avoiding drama when it comes to the embattled rapper.

While at first glance they have nothing in common, both females ride hard for NBA YoungBoy, who is currently incarcerated. The rapper was arrested by the federal authorities in Los Angeles after trying to evade capture and leading the police on an hour-long chase.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm and other related offenses. Since being in prison, Youngboy has written several letters to fans giving them updates.

In one of those correspondences, he revealed that he is expecting his eighth child with his girlfriend of the hour, Jazlyn Mychelle.

The rapper’s seventh child, whom he welcomed with Yaya, was born less than six months ago. The relationship with Mayweather seemed to have ended prior to her giving birth to the child whom she named Kentrell Jr, after his father.

Jania’s son Kacey is two years old. Her relationship with Kentrell Sr. also ended prior to the birth of her child.

For now, both women seem in good spirits as they can be seen smiling and chatting it up while swimming in a pool in the photos which are circulating online.