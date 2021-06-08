Yo Gotti Addresses Colorist Accusations Over “Drop” Video With DaBaby

Yo Gotti is insisting that he is not a colorist and that he loves black women after accusations engulfed him this week following the release of his latest song, “Drop” featuring DaBaby, which showed most of the models in the video being white or light-skinned with only one visible black model.

The video was released on Friday, but fans quickly took to social media to criticize the artist for his choice of models as they did not feel the video even though the song appeared to be accepted.

In the music video, the two rappers Yo Gotti and DaBaby can be seen surrounded by beautiful Caucasian and light-skinned black and Hispanic women in bikini bottoms and skimpy shorts and bras while they sip on champagne.

Fans felt that the video lacked diversity of ethnicity of women especially leaving out women of color, and Gotti was labeled colorist for his selection of the models.

“I don’t see not nan beautiful melanin women in this video I can’t get into it,” one person commented. Another said, “sooo where are all the beautiful brown girls?” another asked.

Yo Gotti just dropped his new song “Drop” featuring Da Baby, and this is what his comment section is looking like. ? pic.twitter.com/6WneXS8TPW — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 5, 2021

To put context in this random thought they are dragging Yo Gotti about his newest videos because there appears to be no black women. I literally looked and was like…”girl, anyway”. Maybe I’m just so used to it I no longer let it make me feel any type of way — Not Here for the Gemini Slander (@Impermanent_D6) June 5, 2021

Yo Gotti, however, insisted that he doesn’t discriminate against black women and added that persons need to watch the entire video before concluding.

“Wat they talkn bout [The Shade Room] I luv [chocolate] too we don’t discriminate,” he wrote. “#TellEmWatchDaWholeVideo.”