Drake Link Up With Future & Metro Boomin For “Certified Lover Boy” Song

Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin are cooking.

A month after he promised fans his album Certified Lover Boy, Drake is still in the studio working hard at the project. Last night (June 7), the singer was joined by Future and Metro Boomin‘. The link-up has excited fans who are wondering if a collaboration is on the way.

Drake posted images of the three on his Instagram page, and fans immediately went wild. Famous actor Mark Wahlberg commented, “Can I get on??” to which Drake responded, “marky mark verse would shut the world down,” seemingly confirming that there is indeed a track in the works.

Another user posted, “Nostalgia! Very excited for this.”

If the link-up produces a track or a number of tracks, it will be the second time that the trio would have worked together. Metro Boomin’ served as the producer on Drake and Future’s 2015 joint project “What A Time To Be Alive.”

The project was extremely successful and produced several hits, including the multi-platinum song “Jumpman.”

At the start of last year, Drake and Future combined for “Life Is Good.” The music video for the song saw both rappers trying their hands at everyday jobs such as garbage collecting and fast-food establishment workers. The video has already been streamed over 1.9 billion times on Youtube.

Before the latest post with Boomin’ and Future, Drake posted an image of himself dressed in all black and kneeling beside a black automobile. He captioned the image, “LOADING…”

Fans quickly interpreted the caption to be a reference to his long-anticipated album. Though not confirmed, fans have been speculating that Drake may be holding out on the release until covid restrictions are lifted. It’s thought that the Canadian singer wants to schedule a tour for the fall.

So far, Drake has been keeping fans interested in the project with a few snippets of work that fans should expect from Certified Lover Boy. Two weeks ago, he took fans on a trip when he shared “Fair Trade.” Aside from Future, he seems to also be showing another Freebandz Gang member some love when he connected with Doe Boy.

Work between Future and Drake is almost always a sure hit, so it’s now a question of the date of its arrival.