“Bang Bung” Busy Signal & Bounty Killer Gets Gritty For This Dancehall Banger

Busy Signal and Bounty Killer’s recently released single “Bang Bung” has now been blessed with a music video.

The single, which was released on Wednesday, June 2, is accompanied by a fiery visual with Busy Signal and Bounty Killer performing in front of an old abandoned building. The video, directed by Warrior Films, basically sees the two deejays on one scene, but with movements and special effects that magnify the energy in a real dancehall style.

Of course, this is not the first time the two have collaborated on music, and each time the music they produced emerges as something magical. In 2010, Bounty and Busy collaborated with “Summn’ A Guh Gwaan;” also in 2017 with “More Reasoning” and in 2018 with “Nuh Weh Nuh Safe.”

Busy Signal had publicly shown gratitude to Bounty Killer for the support he was given as an upcoming young artiste. In an interview with Boomshots TV in 2019 discussing “Nuh Weh Nuh Safe,” he said, “I met Bounty Killer when I was a teen in the U.S…..I look up to him, he’s my dancehall artiste ever since I was in school in Jamaica.”

He added that at first, he was a sound system operator, but when he decided to switch to becoming a deejay, Bounty gave his full support.

“I was around the sound system and stuff in the United States… I was messing around music and just doing street stuff. Then I went back to Jamaica became Busy Signal, became an artiste, and then Bounty Killer showed full support…like a bigger brother, a father, everything.”

In 2006, Bounty Killer brought out Busy Signal on stage at Sumfest, which played a really big part in the deejay’s career.

The 4- year-old Busy Signal, whose real name is Reanno Devon Gordon, is known for singles such as “Step Out,” “Nah Go A Jail Again,” and “Whine Pon Di Edge.”

Bounty Killer, whose real name is Rodney Price, is popular for songs such as “Look,” “Ghetto Dictionary,” and “Sufferer.” The deejay is also popular for playing a part in the emergence of many famous deejays, including Vybz Kartel, Movado, Bling Dawg, Wayne Marshall, Aidonia, Elephant Man, Kiprich, and others, all forming Bounty’s “Alliance.”

The ‘Poor People Government’ is set to release his new album “King Of Kingston” later this year, and “Bang Bung” should be one of the tracks to look out for on the project.