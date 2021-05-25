Charlamagne Tha God Issued Heartfelt Apology To Kwame Brown

Charlamagne Tha God offered up an heartfelt apology to Kwame.

Fans aren’t too surprised anymore when Charlamagne Tha God finds himself in the middle of controversy. Over the years, his outlandish views and opinions have often seen him be regularly placed in the hot seat. However, in his latest contentious issue, he’s found himself on the losing end, with many disagreeing with his actions.

He’s faced some serious backlash over the last few days after he made some disparaging remarks about Kwame Brown’s family. The ever-controversial Charlamagne failed in his attempt to come to Kwame Brown’s defense when he tried to share information on the former NBA star’s family. He used his nationally syndicated radio show platform to make the comments. Kwame was not pleased and let loose on the morning show host before Funk Flex, and Kevin Hunter jumped in and put even more pressure on Charlamagne.

The comments that he made at the time alluded to Kwame’s family having a violent past and that he had clashed with them several times while growing up in South Carolina. Kwame shot back during an Instagram Live session and said: “You want to talk as if you know me. Rape case guy Charlamagne Tha God, that actually plead guilty and got away with that. You want to talk about a brother that I never met because my father had a son outside of his marriage just like DJ Envy’s cheating ass. So you gonna put out to the world like I’m some killer?”

CTG again used The Breakfast Club, this time to issue an apology to Kwame Brown and his family for what he described as “unintentionally triggering trauma.”

“I want to apologize to Kwame Brown and Kwame Brown’s family. I want to apologize to his father Bill Brown and the family of Bill Brown,” he said before awarding himself the Donkey Of The Day prize.

“Last week on the radio, in my attempt to defend a Charleston, South Carolina brother like myself, I revealed too much information about that man’s family. Some things just don’t need to be said on the radio and they definitely don’t need to be said by me. When I look back on the way I communicated that, I communicated it all wrong,” he added.

He also acknowledged his role in rehashing unnecessary trauma to Kwame’s family before officially apologizing.

“And I unintentionally triggered trauma in a lot of folks I grew up with who I genuinely love. I’m sure I caused a lot of pain for not only Kwame Brown, but his family, especially his family in my hometown of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. You know how I know? Because I spoke to them,” he said.

Take a look at what he had to say below.