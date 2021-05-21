“I Rise” – Etana Gets Her Billboard No. 1 Plaque

After a 7-year wait, Etana has finally received her Billboard plaque for her 2014 album titled I Rise.

The reggae singer took to Instagram on Friday, May 21, to share the proud moment with her legion of supportive fans. The “People Talk” artiste uploaded a short video of herself tearing open the brown paper used to wrap the coveted plaque she received for holding down the number one position on the Billboard Reggae album chart. The inspirational lead single from the album titled I Rise acted as the backing track for the moment. While the singer was fixated on opening the award in the video, she expressed her gratitude in the caption.

“Grateful. Special thanks goes out to all the musicians, writers, composers, producers on this album,” she said. “Thanks to all my fans who purchased and streamed the music! Thanks to all my band members who toured with me and promoted this album.”

The album featured singles such as “Selassie Is The Chapel”, which is a cover of The Orioles’ “Crying In The Chapel,” “How Long,” “I rise,” and “Stepping Out Of Babylon.” The project released via VP records and produced by veteran reggae producer Clive Hunt combined funky reggae groves with emotional and powerful lyrics and became the soulful reggae crooner’s fourth studio album.

The August Town, Kingston native is the proud owner of two Billboard plaques. She also holds a Billboard plaque for her 2018 album “Reggae Forever,” which was independently released with minor distribution assistance from Tad’s and VP Records.

In a recent interview with The Gleaner, Etana said, “I used to see these plaques on TV and decorating the walls in the offices of major labels and wondered when I would ever get one of those. Having two of my own makes me feel good about the body of work which I have done so far. Coming from where my journey started in August Town and looking back, and realising that your hard work has paid off, it kinda hits different.”

Etana is considered to be one of the queens of reggae. She emerged on the reggae scene in 2008 with her debut album The Strong One and has not looked back since. Her debut album landed her a MOBO awards nomination for Best Reggae Artiste, and since then, she has maintained her strength and has continued to rise above expectations. She released her latest studio album, titled Gemini, in June 2020.