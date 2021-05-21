Dancehall Diva Dovey Magnum Arrested By ICE In Atlanta, Faces Deportation

Dovey Magnum has been detained by immigration officials in the United States.

Sources told Urban Islandz on Friday that the “Bawl Out” singer was held during a raid at an undisclosed location in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday (May 19). We’re told that officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division is holding the dancehall artist at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia.

At the time of this publication, Dovey Magnum was still in ICE custody. Our sources close to the deejay told us that she has retained an attorney to help with the matter.

Dovey Magnum, whose real name is Simsky Kimberly Harrison, has been living in the United States for several months. Many people thought she was a legal resident of the country. Fans have expressed shock at her detention.

A third user questioned whether the raid was a set up. He said, “Good fi all somebody help set up dah raid deh. Jaaah know star! Hope yu beat it still. Mi aguh tap seh nex’ year mus betta. Jah know. Free @doveymagnum.”

It is also being alleged on social media that Dovey was using someone else’s passport to conduct her travels. It was then stated that the individual took back said documents which left Dovey having to borrow another for her trip to Miami, during which she allegedly underwent surgery for body enhancement. According to fans’ speculations, this is the event that led up to the raid.

Dovey Magnum was expected to perform at Purity’s All White weekend bash in Florida this Sunday (May 23). Fans have begun to question whether or not she will be a no show at the highly anticipated event.