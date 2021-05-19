Timbaland Is A Huge Fan Of Teejay And Loves “From Rags to Riches”

Timbaland might just remix Teejay’s “From Rags to Riches.”

The dancehall singjay has come a far way in the industry since he emerged just a few years ago. And while fans and followers expect him to continue to make strides with his signature vocals, we’re still waiting on a big international collab by the Mobay artist.

It is not yet known what Timbaland loving the deejay’s hit song really means, but fans are speculating that the two may be working together soon. Either way, it is a huge development for the young deejay.

Teejay posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, chilling with Timba, who appears quite relaxed and fixated on his phone listening to Teejay’s “Rags to Riches.”

The video was captioned, “Guess who loves rags to riches. Tag him if you know this legend. It was such an honor to be in this room.”

Just a few days ago, the Uptop Boss revealed on social media that he was released from the hospital and was, in fact, “doing okay” and “doing alright.” It was not disclosed what health issues the deejay was facing, but he announced that he was back and ready to make moves, promising an album release soon.

Fans are now hoping that Timbaland will do some work on this upcoming album.

Timba’s golden touch reputation stems from as far back as 1996 and 1997 when he worked on Aaliyah’s second studio album, “One in a Million” and Missy Elliott’s debut studio album, “Supa Dupa Fly.” Additionally, in the 2000s, Timbaland worked with popular celebrities such as Jay-Z, Bubba, Nas, Rihanna, Brandy, Drake, Madonna, OneRepublic, and Rick Ross.

The prominent producer owns an imprint label, “Mosley Music Group,” which has featured major artists with commercial and critical success. He is also the creator of the popular webcast series, Verzuz, along with Swizz Beatz.

Fans are also highlighting just how good Teejay’s management team is. The deejay is currently managed by Romeich. Speaking to that end, one individual stated, “One thing bout Romeich his artist will forever be international with the link and producers.”

Others expressed how proud of Teejay they were, with one noting, “It’s an inspiration to see a ghetto yute reach this level doing positive things and music to be sitting with an icon. Motivation to other young Jamaicans that where we are from doesn’t define us.”

Romeich recently posted a photo of himself clubbing it up with hip hop mogul Diddy as he and Shenseea make rounds in the US. So it’s definitely not an understatement to say that team Romeich is conquering some big things, and they certainly have some hits on the way.