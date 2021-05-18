Migos Sets “Culture III” Release Date For June

Migos are back.

After a long wait for fans, Migos are finally rolling out Culture III. The group announced the release date for the third installment in the Culture sequel through their label Quality Control Music on social media. According to the press release, Culture III will arrive on June 11th.

“Atlanta, GA (May 17 2021) – The following statement was released today by the Migos through their label Quality Control Music…in response to questions about Culture III,” the statement reads. The group is then quoted saying, “June 11th. We’re back.” It’s been over three years since Culture II was released. The album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dropped in 2018 as the follow-up to the hard-hitting opening sequel that was delivered in 2017.

The original album featured Billboard Top 40 hits like “T-Shirt” and, of course, “Bad and Boujee”, which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The following year, Culture II spawned the unforgettable “Walk It Talk It” with Drake and “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – the only track to feature both female rap stars to date.

During their hiatus as a group, the members of Migos released solo singles and albums. Upon their return, we’ve seen them drop off collaborative singles with artists like Young Thug and Travis Scott, NBA YoungBoy, and more. Culture III was delayed due to the pandemic in 2020, and then at the top of the year, a trailer arrived with the official announcement that the album would be released in 2021.

“We [have] been having time to bond with each other and time to spend [apart], because our solo careers been allowing us to do different things,” Quavo said in the video announcement in January. The rapper previously told fans that the third installment would arrive somewhere between February and March. Later he said the album that they recorded last year was finally being mixed this past April.

While it still took a couple of months to materialize, Migos have already kicked off the rollout with the first single, “Straightenin,” which was released on Friday along with an accompanying music video. “Turn a pandemic into a bandemic / You know that’s the shit that we on,” Quavo raps on the track. The group announced the new single with the hashtag #Culture3 to let fans know that the third sequel is imminent.

“The vibe on the album is more of Culture, and that’s all I should really share,” said Quavo in a previous interview with GQ. “We feel good. We feel new and refreshed.”

Are you excited about the release of the long-awaited Culture III?