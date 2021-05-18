Bounty Killer Reacts To Murder Of 6-Year-Old Boy, Insist Dancehall Not To Be Blamed

Bounty Killer used the recent murder of a 6-year-old boy to illustrate why dancehall music isn’t to be blamed for crime.

The dancehall icon has never been afraid to speak out on social issues affecting Jamaica. Bounty Killer, also known as the “Poor People Goveror,” has used his platform to speak out against injustice, crime, corruption, among other issues plaguing Jamaican society.

The May 17th murder of 6-year-old Jadaine Miller, reportedly by his 15-year-old cousin, is one of the latest viral incidents piercing Jamaica. Dancehall legend Bounty Killer sound off on his Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, where he shared his views about the viral killing, questioning Dancehall music’s impact on this kind of violence in Jamaica.

“Music causing all these Dominic Acts and Behaviors, tell me now mr man in the mirror,” the deejay captioned a repost of the story by The STAR. The discussion of whether Dancehall music has played a significant role in the rising number of violence and crimes in Jamaica has been a prolonged and unceasing one.

The conversation rose to prominence a few months ago after Prime Minister Andrew Holness criticized the “violent” content in Dancehall music during a sitting of the House of representatives. The Prime Minister said the glorified violent lifestyle in Dancehall music has a negative impact on the mind and thoughts of today’s youngsters.

He said, “In our music and our culture, in as much as you are free to reflect what is happening in the society, you also have a duty to place it in context.”

The Prime Minister added, “Dat yuh tek up the AK-47 and tun it inna a man head … That is not right. And though you have the protection of the constitution to sing about it, you also have a duty to the children who are listening to you.”

This declaration in late March came after the murder of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson in the parish of Portmore, which led to public outrage.

Since then, artists such as Mavado, Masicka, and of course, Bounty Killer have stood their ground in disagreeing with the Prime Minister’s statement.

The conversation is again peaking with the Savanna- la- Mar tragedy, as the police stay on a hunt for the 15-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing his 6-year-old cousin. Young Miller was a student of Dalling Street.

In agreeing with Bounty, one user commented, “People need to stop blame music for violence because I don’t hear any one blaming Hollywood for their gruesome act of killing or any criminal behave in their movies!”

Another added, “My condolences to this beautiful soul family. What is Jamaica prime minster doing? Andrew only have excuses, and lip services no action. And the only ones who are suffering from the Gun violences are the poor citizens of Jamaica.”

The incident, which has also sparked public outcry and concerns, is leading back to the discussion Killer has again brought to the forefront. “Is Dancehall music contributing to the high crime rate in Jamaica?”