Romeo & Bow Wow Butt Heads Over “Verzuz” Battle, Fans React

Romeo Miller and Bow Wow Verzuz might just happen after all.

So it was in the beginning, so may it be in 2021 if Bow Wow and Romeo decide to jump into the Verzuz ring. The two youngsters dominated the early 2000s with killer swagger and hot tracks such as “My Baby” by Lil Romeo and “Puppy Love” by Lil Bow Wow.

Romeo Miller was chatting on Fox Soul’s The Mix, where he confirmed that he was willing to challenge Bow Wow in a Verzuz battle. “If Bow Wow do a goddamn battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. If Bow do a battle, I’m open for it,” Miller said.

It didn’t take long for Bow Wow to check Romeo. “You sure you want this smoke? I see you calling me out. You sure this what you want to do?” he tweeted.

You sure you want this smoke? i see you calling me out. You sure this what you want to do? #VERZUZ — Bow Wow (@smoss) May 15, 2021

Romeo took to his Instagram page to let Bow Wow know just much he respected him over the years while suggesting that the battle would be to celebrate their era of music. “I gave this man Bow @shadmoss his roses since we was kids and even reached out (multiple times) to celebrate him and our era together in a creative way. I could put my pride to the side if it means doing something positive and bringing back nostalgia for a dope a_s generation,” the artist said on his Instagram stories.

Romeo seemingly noticed the way Bow Wow was talking down to him and decided to let him know that they were no longer kids and they could fight it out if it came down to that. “Now if you think this is smoke my brother, we could hit up @loganpaul and get on one of those boxing tickets. You know me in real life bro, we aren’t kids anymore; leave that for the fans. This ain’t about the competition for me, this is about showing the impact that two young black kids had on the entire industry. That’s the win. To inspire the next! It’s no limit. You got my number, hit me,” Miller said.

For months, Bow Wow showed disinterest in doing a Verzuz battle until he was dissed by Verzuz co-founder Timbaland. “He mite not have 20 n the bag,” the producer tweeted. Romeo responded to the disrespectful tweet, “Timbo you betta stop playing w/ me. I can give you 10 before I hit my 3rd album.”

Bow Wow has released nine studio albums, while Romeo has only released four. Shadmoss has sold over 10 million albums during his career and plans to exit the rap industry before he turns 30.

At the moment, there is no official Verzuz battle between Romeo and Bow Wow, but there is still a possibility that this could happen. They may even step into the ring to square up!

Romeo would run out of songs in a #Verzuz battle against Bow Wow. He’d have to play this pic.twitter.com/2gJmvkmTnY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 15, 2021

Bow Wow ended Romeo in 2005 with this ???? “18 nigga, making more than your dad see” pic.twitter.com/5ix9il7wz8 — God Enjay (@GodEnjay) May 15, 2021

Not Romeo challenging Bow Wow to a verzuz. All Bow wow gotta do is this and he wins ? pic.twitter.com/o0Njnejrjb — DESSY ? (@Ohdaatsdess) May 15, 2021

Bow Wow was in jail with grown ass men as a kid … Lil Romeo better sit this one out ? pic.twitter.com/OcRgacgXoQ — ?MAIN Page -Queen of Zamunda?? (@JoyyUnSpeakable) May 15, 2021

Lil Romeo called out Bow Wow for a VERZUZ? What exactly is he going to play????????? pic.twitter.com/AwJmx8DevU — Ms. O (@Fabulousity201) May 15, 2021

Me tryna find Romeo hits for the bow wow verzuz challenge #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/cge4a2INIC — Mr.Gemini? (@RonnieThaGreat) May 16, 2021