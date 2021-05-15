Sean Paul Gives Tutorial For The #TemperatureChallenge On TikTok

Sean Paul kicks off his #TemperatureChallenge on TikTok as his classic hit went viral.

It’s quite understandable why TikTok challenges have grown in popularity since the arrival of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Social distancing coupled with tight curfews has seemingly resulted in a resurfacing of just about everything, from old songs to dance moves.

It was pretty hard to escape the magic of Sean Paul during the early 2000s. The Jamaica rude boy dominated Billboard charts, infiltrated the Grammys, and stole hearts whenever and wherever his music was played. Undoubtedly, one of his biggest tracks was “Temperature,” which was released in 2005. Fans from all over the world have since rallied to create a brand new #TemperatureChallenge, and Dutty Paul has finally chimed in to show how it’s done, sort of.

“Mek me show u how 2 do dis,” SP captioned a recent post shared on TikTok and Instagram. His hilarious video includes two female dancers who aren’t afraid to buss a move regardless of their surroundings. Sean Paul is somehow always there to check out what is happening, that’s until he gets into the groove towards the end of the video.

The comment section flooded with fire emojis as fans welcomed his version of the challenge to his classic dancehall tune.

The “Temperature challenge” has been around for some time, but there is no set dance to make it an official challenge. The public is speculating that the challenge will, of course, be taken up by fans who will imitate the moves shown in Sean Paul’s version.

“Temperature” reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and was Sean Paul’s third number one hit single. The song made the top 10 in Canada and France and the top 20 in the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number 11. It also debuted at number 19 in Australia and rapidly moved to number five in the following weeks. The single, which became Sean Paul’s biggest hit single in the U.S, spent 17 weeks in the top 10.