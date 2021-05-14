Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Dons Matching Shoes Leaving Fans In A Frenzy

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna got their fans hyped up over their matching shoes.

It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are both trendsetters in the fashion industry, so perhaps this was a case of mere coincidence or a deliberate insight into a reformed friendship that led both women to sport matching designer heels in their respective Instagram posts.

The popular shoe in the spotlight is designed by the luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta. The mesh sandals retail for £685.00/US $930 and come in a variety of colors with pumps and similar mesh designs are also available from the high-end brand. The matching getup comes just a day after fans noticed that both women have started to follow each other on Instagram.

The Trinidadian native had taken a few months off from social media, presumably to focus on her little one. However, she announced her comeback in a major way on Monday with a racy image. It’s pretty hard to dig into the one-word caption, but many have concluded that “Friday” is code for some new material this weekend. A few hours later, she provided what many consider a continuation of Monday’s post when she showed off a booty hugging dress, her pair of Veneta, and a caption full of bars.

Nicki wasn’t the only one showing some skin today, as her Caribbean counterpart, the Barbadian makeup mogul, glowed in her crochet minidress and matching Bottega Veneta stiletto. Hip hop producer JetsonMade confirmed that Rihanna has been working on new music. Still, today’s post was all about her recently launched Fenty Skin line. Still, fans are of the belief that the recent union of the Caribbean queens could mean they are cooking up together.

Nicki and Rihanna have collaborated on two tracks thus far, “Fly” and “Raining Men.” Nevertheless, there have always been rumblings of a possible feud between the two, although there has never been any confirmation of who threw the first blow. Some speculated that Drake was at the heart of the matter after the two women unfollowed each other following a breakdown in the relationship between the Canadian and the Barbadian. Others hinted that it all went sour when Rihanna unfollowed Nicki while the “Yikes” rapper was feuding with Remy Ma. The two have unfollowed each other a number of times over the years. However, they usually still manage to keep things cordial, especially when it comes to posing for pics at major events such as the Met Gala.

Let’s see if we will get another Rihanna and Nicki Minaj collab anytime soon.

Rihanna and Nicki think they slick ? Drop the video ?? pic.twitter.com/OGPkDF98xm — Jordan (@Thatboijor__) May 11, 2021

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj got the same shoes on in they most recent. Let me grab my thinking cap. pic.twitter.com/zFgUBzLxtT — Niccoya (@niccoyat) May 11, 2021

Nicki and Rihanna wearing the same shoe brand, them posting a pic on the same day, and re-following eachother back on Instagram??!!! wtf is going on #NICKIISCOMING pic.twitter.com/icQKt8uC1V — purrrpooh (@purrrpooh22) May 11, 2021

No one: Us looking at Rihanna and Nicki’s shoe designs: pic.twitter.com/iHw3x7Wydj — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 11, 2021