Rihanna Gets Surprised Backlash Over Her Statement On Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

Rihanna is facing backlash after her seemingly neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Weeks of tension between Israel and Palestine have erupted into what the United Nations has framed as a potential “all-out war” as airstrikes have begun to befall the lives of innocent people. The highly controversial political warfare has brought many voices to social media, sharing updates on the tragedy as well as influencers condemning the violence. Recently, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot came under fire for her tweet that called for Israel to “be free”. The actress who served in the Israeli army was accused of spreading “propaganda” and later had to disable her comments.

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to be bashed for her response to airstrikes taking to Instagram to say “I stand with humanity!” The singer and beauty mogul wrote a statement for social media saying, “My heart is breaking with the violence I’m seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! I can’t bare to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!

“There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!” she added. The Fenty Beauty CEO was accused of taking a neutral stance in a matter where many believed there was an aggressor and a victim. Some even say Rihanna was pulling the “all lives matter card,” which did not go over well.

Other celebrities did share posts expressing their solidarity with the Palestinians and calling for an end to their suffering. Supermodel Bella Hadid was among those whose post called out those who take a diplomatic approach to their statements out of fear. “Future generations will look back in disbelief and wonder how we allowed the Palestinian suffering to continue for so long. A human tragedy unfolding right in front of our eyes,” Hadid wrote.

“Politicians stutter neutral words in fear of being reprimanded, whilst the world remains silent to avoid offending the wrong people. History has taught us to speak up. You are either on the right side or you are not. It’s that simple.” Her post has since been shared multiple times, including by Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa.

The ongoing bloodshed has seen the death toll rise above 70 in just three days. This isn’t the first time Rihanna has publicly commented on the Israel-Palestine conflict, albeit the first time was said to be inadvertent. In 2014, the singer tweeted a “Free Palestine” hashtag that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

This was exacerbated when she deleted the tweet and replaced it with what was also perceived as a neutral statement, “Let’s pray for peace and a swift end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict! Is there any hope?” she wrote. A source told TMZ that the singer accidentally made the initial tweet after clicking on a link.

My TL to Rihanna after that IG post pic.twitter.com/SJ8tvkyHkq — Rossi The Jeweler (@RossiSongo) May 13, 2021

not rihanna pulling a "all lives matter" ? pic.twitter.com/vJgKb9uX7k — teena (@jeanmyeonn) May 13, 2021

Who is the “we” in “we are cancelling Rihanna”..? Certainly not I pic.twitter.com/AMJ8ZhLZNq — SUPREME ? (@SupremeAquarius) May 13, 2021

the fact that rihanna went from posting free palestine to gal gadot-esque "omg my heart breaks for both sides" garbage just goes to show that celebrities, bc of their class status, are fickle and not be trusted to hold any principled politics pic.twitter.com/fRs1JPWbDW — ??? (@zei_squirrel) May 13, 2021