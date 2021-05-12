Popcaan & The FaNatix Samples Tanya Stephens Classic On “These Streets (Don’t Luv U)”

Popcaan links with The Fanatix and M1llionz on a new track.

The Fanatix returned with a hot new single that twins dancehall with UK drill. The new track, titled “These Streets (Don’t Luv U)”, features dancehall star Popcaan and upcoming UK drill rapper M1llionz. The song’s lyrics feature quite a bit of the Jamaican vernacular, even in sections performed by the UK rapper. This is understandable as M1llionz, who sports a Reggae Boyz jersey throughout the music video, does have Jamaican heritage.

The song samples reggae veteran Tanya Stephens‘ 2006 hit single “These Streets.” Tanya’s vocals are pitched to the tune of Alvin from the Chipmunk, which allows it to be properly layered over the bouncy elements that make up the drill beat. Fanatix paid homage to Stephens in a recent Instagram post. “Big up the legendary @iamtanyastephens for allowing us to sample her classic song “these streets”. This would not be possible without you guys,” they wrote in the caption.

The video for “These Streets”, which has amassed 481,000 views on YouTube in 5 days, was filmed in sections of Kingston and Miami. Unlike Stephens’ version that speaks of a man who is unappreciative of his woman, M1llionz and Popcaan showcase the gritty elements of Jamaica’s streets. Gambling, drugs, wholesales, and corner shops, and gun-toting gangsters are on full display. While it is an aspect of the country that many would rather remain hidden, the video clearly captures the realness of life in the “trenches” and how hard it is for a large percentage of the Jamaican population.

Fans of Popcaan and M1llionz have welcomed the collaboration with Fanatix and are predicting that the track will be a “banger.” One YouTube subscriber commented on the video, saying, “Whoever made the beat big up ur self, the Tanya Stephens sample mawdd,” while another said, “Popcan and millionz this gonna be a vibe.”

“These Streets” is the first single from The Fanatix’s upcoming album. Fans are anxiously awaiting the project, which will be the first for the group.