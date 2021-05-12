Nicki Minaj Flexes Pink Richard Mille In Rolls-Royce Truck Ahead Of 1st IG Live

Nicki Minaj is bent on making an entrance.

The “Super Bass” rapper recently announced her return to the hip hop scene with a promise to release new music come Friday, May 14. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, which Nicki Minaj has been promoting since the start of the week. Monday was all about the Queen appearing as bare as one can be on IG. On Tuesday, she gave a lesson on how to set a thirst trap, and on Wednesday, Nicki showed just why she is a “Boss A*s B*tch.”

Nicki Minaj posted a video on Instagram cruising in her Rolls-Royce Cullinan and sporting a pink Richard Mille on her wrist. She captioned, “Going live tmrw night @ 11PM EST- it’s the PINK Richard Milleeeee 4 meeeeee. Only 8 in the world. Anyway, be on time tmrw night.”

Fans are speculating that Thursday’s LIVE will be about her return as well as her new release. A snippet of the song can be heard as Minaj rolled up. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper had disclosed a snippet of lyrics from the song in a previous post.

“B**chs act like they want action, heard they want action, b**ch we ain’t duckin no action. I’m bout to give em dat traction, send a distraction- then ima line ’em like FRACTIONS. F R I D A Y,” she wrote.

While Nicki received immense props for stunting in her Rolls Royce, her husband Kenneth Petty picked up some heat after he was spotted chilling in the passenger seat.

“It’s her husband sitting over there like a lil kid for me,” one person commented. Another added, “She should have driven solo my opinion.”

It is safe to say Petty is not really a favorite of Nicki’s Barbz, and many were openly dissatisfied with her decision to marry him. This may be partly because he is a registered sex offender who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2006 and served time in prison.

Petty made headlines when his relationship with Nicki was made public in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in September last year, which has possibly led to Nicki’s music and social media hiatus.