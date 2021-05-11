Swizz Beatz Confirms DMX Posthumous “Exodus” Album Drops May 28

DMX posthumous album is coming May 28.

Hip-Hop fans were heartened to learn that before his unfortunate death on April 9, DMX had been putting the final touches on his highly anticipated eighth studio album. While many remained unsure about the status of the album, X’s team, along with Swizz Beatz, have confirmed that the rapper did finish it and announced earlier today, May 10, that the album will be dropped later this month.

The album titled Exodus, also the name of one of DMX‘s sons, is expected to drop on May 28. “5/28 EXODUS IS COMING [X] THE ALBUM,” Swizz posted on Instagram, alongside the album’s accompanying black-and-white cover art shot by Jonathan Mannion.

In a press release about the upcoming album, Swizz showered praises on the fallen rapper making special mention of the number of lives that he touched during his lifetime.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” he said. Swizz, who also executive produced the album, added: “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

DMX went back to the Def Jam label in 2019. The last time he recorded anything with them was over 17 years ago, in 2003, when he released Grand Champ. During an interview with Drink Champs earlier this year, he confirmed features with Griselda and the late Pop Smoke. Industry rumors indicate that some other features could include Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Alicia Keys.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that his eight-year-old daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr., might also land a spot or two on the album. She captured the hearts of many when she put her own spin on her father’s “Slippin'” at his celebration of life memorial.

Snoop Dogg also revealed while speaking on Hot 97 recently that in April, DMX chose to stay in Los Angeles following their summer 2020 Verzuz battle to finish the album.

“He actually did his whole album at my studio when we finished Verzuz,” he explained. “He never left, he stayed in L.A. and rented my studio out and did his whole album. I cooked for them, I laid it out for them. I made it feel like mi casa es su casa. That was the best moment, that he felt comfortable enough to do his album at my spot and he didn’t leave until it was done,” he added.