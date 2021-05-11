Drake Taps For “Artist Of The Decade” At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake is Billboard’s Artist of the Decade.

His unparalleled Billboard achievements have permeated the media for the better part of the last ten years. Drake, who has earned 27 Billboard Music Awards already over the course of his successful career, has taken several records along with them. This year the rapper will be celebrated by the awards as the Artist of the Decade come May 23.

Drake, who is known as the Billboard King, has so far recorded 45 Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, which is more than any other artist. He is also the artist with the most ever entries in the history of the chart with 232 tracks and counting.

This year, Drake made further history when he became the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the top three positions on the Hot 100 in a given week. After the release of his Scary Hours 2 EP in March, all three tracks: “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” debuted at Nos. 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

Record-breaking music superstar @Drake, who has dominated the past ten years, will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at this year's #BBMAs! Sunday, May 23 at 8ET/5PT on NBC. #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/uGpzfh4t7G — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 11, 2021

Drake is currently the No. 1 artist on the Billboard decade-ending chart. He is nominated for seven more awards this year, including Billboard 200 Artist, Hot 100 Artist, and top artist. The Toronto rapper has managed his latest accomplishments while still holding onto his long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which he’s been promising since last year. After it was then expected to arrive last month, the rapper is yet to offer another update to fans.

Drake will be honored as the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Artist of the Decade on May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in LA. The live broadcast will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.