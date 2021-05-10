Teejay Taps Gyptian & Bremmy FZ – “Uptop Wine (Wine for Me)”

Teejay and Gyptian link up for a new party anthem.

Summer is on, so call up a friend! Unsure of just how to spend your time during the lockdown this summer? Teejay, Gyptian, and Bremmy FZ have teamed up for a laidback, melody-filled song and video which explains just how to ensure those hot summer days are filled with loads of fun.

The Uptop Boss and Gyptian make a luxurious house/villa their adult playground. The handful of natural-bodied females parading around the venue engage in everything from a game of pool to chillin’ by the pool. Island themes, button-downs, shorts, bikinis, and drinks flowing in abundance mark the order of the day, and the men behind the lends, David P, and director Angelo B capture every moment of it.

While summer is known for its numerous parties and outdoor events, that may not be the reality for Jamaica in 2021. The island, which is revered for its laidback attitude and musical offerings, has been experiencing islandwide curfews for more than a year as the deadly Covid-19 virus rages on. One thing that cannot be denied is the warm feeling you get whenever it is summertime. Teejay, Gyptian, and Bremmy FZ are searching for that and more from their female counterparts in this Towerhill Records Production.

You can view the music video for this summer fling playbook below.