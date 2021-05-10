T-Pain Says Producers Deserve More Credit For Hits: “Y’all really just like the beats”

T-Pain says producers deserve way more credit for their work.

The 35-year-old rapper/producer is calling on music fans to show love to the correct musical maestros with his latest tweet. T-Pain wants listeners to venture beyond the sometimes incoherent lyrical delivery heard on many of his recent releases and give praises to the producers who craft the beats which power several of those modern hits.

“The producers are the ones that deserve all the clout,” he declared before explaining his stance, “because y’all really don’t be liking these songs, y’all really just like the beats. When you hear a certain producer’s tag you don’t give a f***k who’s on it because you know you gon like the beat. give them they flowers fr.”

The producers are the ones that deserve all the clout because y’all really don’t be liking these songs, y’all really just like the beats. When you hear a certain producer’s tag you don’t give a fuck who’s on it because you know you gon like the beat ????? give them they flowers fr — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 9, 2021

The “Bartender” singer, who is still active to this day, is armed with at least a decade and a half of experience in the industry, which makes him a perfect spokesperson for the pre-mumble rap era. T-Pain didn’t throw shades at any song or rapper in particular. Nonetheless, he was still forced to defend his assessment in a follow-up post a few hours later.

“Notice I said “y’all don’t be liking THESE songs” y’all know what f__kin songs I’m taking about. If I was talking about any other era I would’ve said “THOSE songs” we on the same page but y’all ain’t reading between. Feel me?.”

Notice I said “y’all don’t be liking THESE songs” y’all know what fuckin songs I’m taking about. If I was talking about any other era I would’ve said “THOSE songs” we on the same page but y’all ain’t reading between. Feel me? — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 10, 2021

While it’s hard to pinpoint who exactly started the mumble-rap movement, many have credited Future with the deed through his 2012 track “Tony Montana.” The rapper has previously revealed that he was under the influence while recording the song and has slurred his words. The trend has been adopted by a host of new hip-hop talents all across the world, and his showing no signs of slowing down.

The breakout hit that was produced by Will A Fool not only earned Future a promising Drake collab but also a place in hip-hop history. Sadly, the name Will A Fool doesn’t get the same recognition as Future. Nearly a decade has passed since the release of “Tony Montana,” yet Pain’s beckoning of fans to provide producers with the same love they show rappers is still prevalent.

Hopefully, his latest tweet will result in the likes of JetsonMade, Metro Boomin, SethInTheKitchen, J. White Did It, Wheezy, Supah Mario, Brandon Finessin, Section 8, 30 Roc, Take a Daytrip, ChopsquadDJ, Earl on the Beat, Tay Keith, and a host of others being household names.

Do you think producers should get more credit for hit songs?