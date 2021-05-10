Mavado’s Son Dante Brooks Attorney Confident About Appeal, Eager To Get Transcripts

Will Mavado’s son, Dante Brooks, get a chance to appeal his life sentence for his charge of murder?

His lawyer, Peter Champagnie, believes that once he receives the transcript of Brooks’ trial that he will get an appeal date. He spoke with the Jamaica Observer about his optimism towards the case and why he believes they have a good shot at appealing the sentence.

Brooks, who is is just 18-years-old, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Home Circuit Court on March 19. He will have to serve 22 years before he is eligible for parole. He was also sentenced to 15 years on illegal possession of firearm charge and 15 years on the arson charge. He is to serve the charges concurrently.

“The registry of the Court of Appeal has already communicated to me in writing to confirm my representation of Mr Brooks for the appeal,” he said.

He added that because of improved services where appeals are concerned, he is confident that Brooks will be given an appeal date in the near future.

“Given the much-improved rate in terms of timeline at which appeals are now being heard, it is my anticipation that as soon as the transcript from the trial is available a date will be given for the hearing of the matter,” he added.

Another man convicted, along with Dante Brooks, Andre Hinds, was also sentenced to life imprisonment and will have to serve 17 years before he is eligible for parole. He received the same 15 years on the illegal possession of firearm charge and 15 years on the arson charge. There is no word on whether or not he will also appeal his case.

Both men were found guilty on January 27 of the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece. According to reports coming out of the case, Brooks and Hinds were among five men who entered a house and shot Thomas before pushing his father into another room. They also attempted to sever his head but stopped after the machete that was being used was not sharp enough. Prosecutors also stated that they poured gasoline on the house and body before setting the place on fire.