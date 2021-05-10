Kodak Black Fans Disturbed By “Murder” Tattoo On His Eyelid

Kodak Black left some fans disturbed with his latest tattoo.

The Pompano Beach rapper has long been associated with the word “unorthodox,” and he continues on that path with his latest move to rock social media. The latest update on the “Testimony” rapper is a new modification to his physical appearance. Tattoos have become a mainstay in the world of hip hop. The likes of Drake have used this ancient form of body art as a way to cement the important people in his life.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert, Dave East, and others have built on that idea to create truly amazing works of art. There is also room for stranger ‘things,’ and that is where Kodak’s new ink falls.

On Sunday, May 9, a video surfaced on social media showing off Kodak Black’s newest tattoo on the most abnormal place, his eyelids. The tattoo, done in bold red ink, reads, “Red Rum”- ‘Red’ on one eyelid and ‘Rum’ on the other. Notably, RedRum spelled backward is ‘Murder.’ As such, a quick glance in the mirror will reveal the word Murder. The tattoo was done by @ace_no_buggy, who filmed his latest work and posted a video for fans to see.

The new ominous tattoo is an addition to his extensive collection. Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was already rocking a number of face and neck tattoos. On his cheek, the word “WAR” is boldly inked and in the middle of his forehead is a bird that covers up a cross, among others. The new tattoo stands out as the brightest but also looks like the most painful.

Kodak Black got a new tattoo on his eyes ? How’s it looking?? pic.twitter.com/BS02SOoGXj — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 10, 2021

While many fans are quick to note that he is just how he is, others say Kodak Black just seems to enjoy being the talk of the town. This new development comes just over a week after Kodak received his 18-month probation and a 10-year suspended prison sentence for assault and battery. The 23-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault and battery in a South Carolina court where he offered an apology to the victim in court and wished her “the best in her life.”

Following the courtroom proceedings, the “Wake Up In The Sky” rapper took to Twitter to deny the accusations. “My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and sh*t. FORREAL, But I Ain’t Did That Sh*t,” he wrote.

The rapper had also announced that amid this controversy, he would be delaying the release of an album he has been working on.

It looks like Kodak has permanent eyeshadow with his new tattoos — ; ? ????? (@Loving_OVOXO) May 10, 2021

Kodak’s putting tattoos on his eye lids…Kinda looks cool for him tho? https://t.co/3k4MYw1vAp — TeaTenders (@TeaTenders) May 10, 2021