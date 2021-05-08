Pop Smoke Murder Case: New Details Points To Teenager As Trigger Man

Pop Smoke’s murder case preliminary hearing reveals gruesome details of the New York rapper’s murder last year.

It has been over a year since rapper Pop Smoke was murdered, but the public is just now discovering new details surrounding the home invasion that ended his life. On Thursday, May 6th, a preliminary hearing was held in Los Angeles during which witnesses were called to testify.

According to the New York Daily News, Detective Christian Carrasco of the LAPD took the stand to explain the sequence of events that occurred in Hollywood Hills on February 19th, 2020. Carrasco said that Pop Smoke was taking a shower in his rental home when masked intruders entered through a balcony door. A woman in Smoke’s room was then held at gunpoint by one of the suspects while another entered the bathroom.

According to the police report, the woman was told to “Shut the f**k up,” and asked, “Do you want to die?”

Corey Walker, one of the individuals being charged with Pop Smoke’s murder, was present at the hearing. He pleaded not guilty at the preliminary trial before hearing the details of those charges as told by the woman present for the murder.

Carrasco continued to recount the woman’s story, saying, “She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground.” Carrasco added, “Two other individuals began to kick him.” Upon hearing this graphic detail, Pop Smoke’s mother appeared even further stricken with grief.

It seems Pop Smoke did not go down without a fight. According to the testimony, he continued to fight his attackers and made it all the way downstairs before his woman companion heard “two more pops”.

The intruders, one adult and three minors, stole jewelry before leaving the premises. Walker, the only adult being charged in the crime, will face a different legal process than his juvenile co-conspirators and is likely to face harsher sentencing.

Then there’s also the case of a 15-year-old who detectives say admitted to his cellmates that he killed Pop Smoke.