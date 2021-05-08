Nicki Minaj’s “LLC” Hit No. 1 As Her Fans Rally Behind The Single

It’s been a minute since fans heard anything new from rapper Nicki Minaj, but now she has a number one single.

Of course, she featured on a few tracks in 2019 and 2020 as a guest, but she hasn’t dropped a solo effort since her last studio album, Queen, in 2018. That’s primarily because she’s in sort of a pre-retirement phase, having said that she’s taking time to focus on her family and raising her newborn son with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

That isn’t stopping her ascendency on the charts, though. Even though she’s basically out of the game somehow, she’s still scoring hits. Thursday night, May 7, Nicki Minaj hit single “LLC” was given a sudden push by her loyal fans, aka the Barbz. The love from her fans has pushed “LLC” into the Top 30 on US iTunes for the first time.

According to social media page, Rap God, “LLC” becomes Nicki Minaj’s best performing single Globally in 2021 in just 8 hours.”

“LLC” becomes Nicki Minaj’s best performing single Globally in 2021 in just 8 hours. — RAP GOD (@QCWorldwide) May 7, 2021

The Barbz made it their priority to try and encourage their leader to put out new music. So they got together and launched the “LLC Party” on Twitter. Soon after, the initiative “LLC Party” became the No. 1 trending topic in the United States and worldwide with over 133,000 tweets. Even Doja Cat encouraged the Brabz by telling them to stream the song on her Instagram Story.

The track also entered the Top 40 of the iTunes US Chart for the first time since its release some three years ago. Her fans could also be responding to Joe Budden’s call for her not to release music right now. In other words, Joe Budden thinks that Nicki Minaj should extend her hiatus from music. He made the statements during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast where he, Mal, and Rory were discussing whether DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled was a hit or miss.

“Did you not just hear everything we said about Khaled dropping during COVID,” Budden asked Mal. “You want Nicki to drop right now? Nicki, I love you, I wish you and your family well, and that’s what I got.” It seems the fans have spoken, and they are patiently awaiting Nicki’s new music, if it’s even in the works.