Pregnant Erica Mena Threatens To Beat Wendy Williams For Trashing Her & Safaree

It seems news that Erica Mena and Safaree are expecting their second child are not sitting right with some people. While many have kept their opinions to themselves, Wendy Williams is not one to shy away from a “hot topic.”

The controversial talk show host delivered scathing remarks on Erica Mena and Safaree’s current baby bump. It seems though that her advice was directed more to Erica, and Erica is not taking it lightly.

Wendy Williams said, “I don’t really know you much Erica but I do know Safaree enough. And you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much,” Wendy said.

“And you all need to grow up and stop fighting so much and grow into being parents and If you’re not gonna want to be married, just get a divorce and co-parent. And babies don’t save marriages but good luck with atleast your first six,” she continued.

Erica Mena, however, responded to Wendy Williams to show her displeasure at Wendy speaking on her marriage and her unborn child. “@wendywilliams at this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass. Your ex husband didn’t do a good enough job,” she tweeted.

The Love and Hip Hop star also tweeted, “by now y’all know I mean what I say and say what I mean. Talking to yourself about me is a hobby for you not for me…if you don’t exist to me what offends you don’t effect [sic] me.” She said.

The couple announced their baby number 2 on Monday, with Erica posting a photo of her baby bump and Safaree with the caption “more life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway.”

Safaree Samuels confirmed the news since the photo might have confused fans into thinking that it was a throwback from when she was pregnant with their daughter Majesty. “you know people slow and they not gonna realize this is new from last week #2.

The couple has had any public spats online, and the most recent one is months ago as Safaree said getting married was one of his biggest mistakes and that he would rather leave a relationship before he did something that could land him in jail. She, on the other hand, tweeted that he was selfish and vain, and inconsiderate even with their baby daughter.

It seems, though, that the couple is working on their relationship as they have since shared many moments together, even some spending time with their daughter Majesty as they play and have fun.

Here are some of the response from fans.

