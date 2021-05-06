Konshens Announces New Project “Konshens Remix Pack”

Dancehall hitmaker Konshens was full of surprises today when he offloaded the “Konshens Remix Pack.”

As the name suggests, the project involves the dancehall deejay adding fiery verses and previously unheard vocals on popular local and international tracks. Konshens wears his creativity on his sleeve for this one, providing fans with 9 tracks of pure heat. The “Winner” singer gave fans a taste of his remixing abilities a decade ago when he dropped his version of Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, and DJ Drama’s 2011 hit single “Motivation.”

His track titled “Different” focused on switching things up in the bedroom, a core theme of many of the deejay’s songs. The same lesson is taught on this surprise release, which his team labeled as “a DJ pack for DJs and fans.”

The first track owes its beat to Kalan.FrFr’s song “Scoring.” Track 2 is all about his 2012 hit “Gal A Bubble” being refitted to match the beat of African super-star Wizkid’s 2019 hit “Joro.”

Konshens also layers his lyrics over songs such as Mooski’s “Track Star,” Wizkid, and Burna Boy’s “Ginger”, on which Projexx is featured, and an ode to his teenage daughter via Coi LeRay’s “No More Parties.”

Notably, Konshens has officially answered the calls of fans who were urging the deejay to remix Dexta Dap’s “Call Me If” in November last year.

The calls came after Konshens did an unofficial remix of the track that inspired a ‘Call Me If Challenge’ when Dexta Daps re-posted the video on his own Instagram page.

The remix not only found favor with fans but also with several other Dancehall entertainers including, Beenie Man, Demarco, Bounty Killer, and Kemar Highcon. Fans commented that they could not imagine the song being any better until Konshens’ remix. In addition, many fans claimed, even while the challenge started to gain traction, that Konshens had already won.

Fans are, therefore, happy to see deejay’s third track, “Call Me If Nuttin,” being the official remix to Dexta Dap’s 2020 single. Shaneil Muir flourished in 2020, and her track “3D” had a lot to do with that. It was simply a no-brainer from Konshens to trade lyrics with the sassy Shaneil on this one.

The project was aided on its way with work from his current manager Silent Addy – Bashment Records, along with Disco Neil, who engineered the project.

Konshens is impressively making big moves, having his name circulating in the media over the last three weeks following the release of “Pay For It,” featuring the queen of dancehall, Spice.

The song has been propagating wildly across platforms since its release on April 15, so much that the song is still trending on YouTube. Fans are predicting a successful and productive year for the deejay.