Keyshia Ka’Oir Addresses Annoying Rumors She Abandoned Her Kids In Jamaica

Keyshia Ka’Oir is again icing rumors that she abandoned her kids in Jamaica.

Gucci Mane‘s wife and social media personality Keyshia Ka’Oir has had a pretty successful career in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, it’s one that has been plagued with this aged rumor that she left her kids in Jamaica and migrated to the States to get it started. Though she has denied the rumor in the past, it seems to keep resurfacing nonetheless, so this time she shot it down cold on social media.

The 36-year-old has been tackling this rumor ever since she got married to Gucci Mane in 2017. Their Miami wedding was televised, and it was around air time that these and other unsubstantiated claims started crawling out of the woodworks in blogs and tabloids. The longtime rumor alleges that Keyshia left three kids in Jamaica and moved to America to be with a rapper. As the claim reared its ugly head once more, the social media and reality star decided to shut them down once and for all, addressing it on Twitter.

When a fan asked, “So do Keyshia Ka’oir really have other children in Jamaica?” she bluntly replied, “NO!” perhaps both exasperated and frustrated about the constant accusation. Back in 2017, during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Ka’Oir admitted that, like her husband, she too has children. However, she clarified that she left Jamaica at just 10 years old, contrary to the speculation that she left kids there when she was 17 or 18 years old. “The people dem wicked!” she said on TBC in her Jamaican accent.

The wife of the Atlanta rapper added that they have a blended family, and all their kids actually live at home with them and are spoiled and happy. She says they were all at the couple’s wedding as well, and while she is proud to be a mom, she prefers to keep that part of her life private as she doesn’t want the kids in the limelight. “I need them to go to school and to just be children,” Keyshia said.

In December 2020, Keyshia and Gucci welcomed their first child together, a son, Ice Davis. The newest addition to their blended family is now the youngest brother to both of their kids. Keyshia thinks the rumor that she abandoned her kids in Jamaica to start a new life in the States is pure hate. What say you?

DJ Akademiks is now claiming that Keyshia Ka’oir had a relationship with Yo Gotti while Gucci Mane was in prison. She hasn’t yet respond to the allegations.