DJ Akademiks Alleges Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir & Yo Gotti Dated

DJ Akademiks is often known for saying controversial things. Some of his rants often irk the personalities he discusses, and now it seems that he is rehashing an old rumor about Gucci Mane’s wife that fans of the rapper are not happy about.

In a discussion, DJ Akademiks brought up that Keysha Ka’oir allegedly slept with Yo Gotti while Gucci Mane was locked up. He used that alleged rumor as an example to set the tone for his discussion as he asked his co-panelist how they would react to their wife’s past if it was similar.

“all these n****s up in here can’t get over a girl’s past. Gucci had to. Would yall get over your girl’s past that she F**d a n***a… would yall wife- let’s put it to a random girl, like Shaquesha, you wifing Shaquesha if you get locked up and she fucks your man who lives across town that yall kinda OK but I ain’t saying yall off but she knows y’all homies a lil bit?” he asked.

The respondents to the discussion did not agree with Akademiks that there would be a problem with being with a woman like that. However, another person can be heard saying “shoutout to Gucci Mane’s wife as he believed she was a different type of woman and didn’t belong in that conversation.

A woman can also be heard joining the conversation and is heard saying they should use another couple in the industry as Keysha Ka’oir is not in the industry. However, Akademiks didn’t agree with the woman.

“Hold on now, I’ma be really respectful as I talk about this. Because if we really talking about Gucci and his wife, a lot of yall n****a know Gucci is wildin’, Y’all know allegedly Gucci wife while he was locked up slept with Yo Gotti. Right? Allegedly,” he emphasized.

“That’s why he cussed Angela Yee out if y’all noticed Let me ask y’all now, Gucci’s wife is a queen I agree but all y’all n***gas up in here can’t get over a girl’s past but Gucci had to. Would y’all get over y’all girl’s past?”

Akademiks goes on to say that at the time of the alleged incidents he is speaking of, “Gucci was f***ing mad bitches but the girl he was always gonna settle down for that he had extra shit for was Keysha Ka’oir. Anyway…he wasn’t with the whole time, he was also running around a little and when she decided to do her a little bit she was with allegedly-Yo Gotti. Most of Y’all demonize any firl that was ever with another rapper that y’all can recognize. Gucci married this girl because he realized she was a good girl who held it down and who also helped him out with a lot of shit. Y’all couldn’t get over that,” he said.

Akademiks later clarified that the pair was not together when Keysha allegedly was involved with Yo Gotti.

It’s unclear what the entire conversation was about and why Akademiks chose to bring Gucci Mane and Keysha Ka’oir up in the conversation. A 10-minute screen recording of Akademiks YouTube channel was posted on a Reddit thread as fans discussed how long they thought before Guwop went after Akademiks for disrespecting his wife.

The other part of the conversation also discussed Saweetie and Quavo’s break up and the material things in the relationship, such as the Birkin bags and the luxury cars he gifted to her.

Later in the conversation, Akademiks also went on to discuss how much Keysha Ka’oir helped Gucci Mane as he went through jail for seven years, his rehab journey or even using his money to invest so that he can have money when he returned from jail.

“Gucci is a demon he prolyl f**ked every girl in the industry, she got past that…he gotta atleast get past that because she didn’t cheat. They weren’t together. Gucci was in the streets. So I can’t knoc Gucci for that. You know how hard it is to get a chick that’s gonna hold you down despite the other bullshit? You can find any girl to f***k but you won’t a girl who gon hold you down when you can’t physically there, who gon make sure your mama taken care.”