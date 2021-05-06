G Herbo Hit With New Charge For Lying To Feds in Fraud Case: Reports

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts has filed another charge against G Herbo as his fraud case gets underway.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, has been charged for lying and failing to notify authorities that he is familiar with one of his co-defendants in the ongoing fraud case. Herbo allegedly lied to a federal agent while he was being interviewed.

According to the authorities, Herbert Wright III, also known as Herbo, Lil Herb and G Herbo-(his most common rap moniker), and ‘Herbert Light,’ “knowingly and willfully made the following materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States, that is, during a voluntary interview with a special agent of the United States Secret Service and a special agent of the (FBI),” the document reads, according to The Shade Room.

The co-defendant in question is Antonio Strong, who is a known friend and business associate of G Herbo. The charges read that G Herbo did not tell the federal agent interviewing him that he gave Strong money nor that he received anything of value from him, and he also denied a direct connection to Strong.

The FBI alleges that G Herbo and Strong have been friends since 2016, and the two shared a close relationship with frequent contact. It is also alleged that he gave Strong money and received “private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals” from him in exchange.

Now, the authorities are moving to connect the current charge against Herbo to the original fraud case. There should be no issues with doing this, as Herbo had signed an earlier document approving this. It’s unclear what his defense position is regarding the new charge.

The rapper is slated to return to court as he answers to the charges, which alleged that he is part of a multimillion fraud ring that used stolen credit card information to pay for luxury items, including a lavish vacation to Jamaica last year. His ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is reportedly a prosecution witness in the case.