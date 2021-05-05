Meek Mill Shares Photo Of His Son Czar With Milano Flexing Big Chain & Burberry

Meek Mill son with Milano is flexing his jewelry and designer gears.

On the eve of his first birthday, Meek Mill is celebrating his baby boy. The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the significant milestone today (May 5). In the celebratory post shockingly accompanied by a photo of Czar, Meek said, “Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!! [diamond emojis] can’t wait to see you love you!!!” Czar is pictured wearing a white button-front shirt that is open, blue jeans, Burberry bucket hat, and diamond chains.

The baby boy is Meek Mill’s son from a short-lived relationship with entrepreneur and designer Milan Harris, also known as Milano. The two secretly dated for several months before it was revealed that she was carrying the rapper’s child. Unfortunately, they separated shortly after the child’s birth in July of last year.

Addressing the breakup, Meek Mill at the time said, “Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding.”

He added, “no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong.”

Prior to dating Milano, Meek Mill dated Nicki Minaj. The couple dated for two years before breaking it off in 2016. Minaj subsequently married Kenneth Petty in October 2019. They recently welcomed a baby boy of their own last September.

Czar is Meek’s third child. The rapper has two sons – Murad and Rihmeek from a previous relationship.

Czar shares his birthday with his dad, who will be turning 34 years old tomorrow. In announcing the birth of his baby boy last year, Meek mentioned that they shared a special bond. He tweeted, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift”

Fans have joined in with Meek Mill in celebrating his son. One Instagram user commented, “Awww he look like Papi… happy birthday big boy.” Another commented, “He’s so adorable [heart emojis].”

Fans also highlight that this is the first time they’ve gotten a glimpse of the baby. They have now gone on to speculate that Meek and Milano must be having a fallout as they doubt she granted him permission to post the photo. Since his birth, Milano has made it a point to disguise the baby’s identity in photos.

Either way, we’re all glad we finally got to set our eyes on their adorable baby boy. Happy birthday, Czar!