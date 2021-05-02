Tory Lanez Announces He And Chris Brown Joint Album

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown got a joint project on the way.

Any other artist might have crumbled under the type of pressure that Tory Lanez has had to face over the last year. Somehow, he’s been able to keep his career alive and thriving as well. Earlier this year, in March, he dropped off a new EP called Playboy. Since he brought it out, he’s been doing his best to promote it. That’s as best as an artist can do in these pandemic times. Like most others, he’s been doing most of the promotion online.

Even though he’s faced a lot of negative media since the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, he’s been able to keep his head above water. In 2020 he released his fifth studio album, Daystar, which debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200. The album was a brave one and actually explored his alleged shooting of the female rapper. Even though it made a strong debut, it did not receive a lot of media attention because of the controversial subject that he chose to tackle.

Yesterday night, May 1, he performed his latest album during a virtual live show. Following the show, he dropped some exciting news. While being interviewed by DJ Carisma, he revealed that he has an upcoming joint project with Chris Brown. His career also looks to be taking off in the right direction as he also shared that he would be dropping two new singles, and each one will have features from the rising rappers DaBaby and Yung Bleu.

While Lanez and Brown have been linked through music before, they’ve never attempted collaboration on this scale. One thing is for sure the two men are well-known and somewhat revered in the R&B space. Fans will surely be excited to see what they come up with when it drops.