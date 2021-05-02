J Cole Teases His New Album “The Off-Season” Says He’s “Too Excited”

J. Cole’s highly anticipated new album “The Off-Season” may be coming soon.

The Dreamville rapper teases the forthcoming project on his Instagram story on Saturday, May 1, sending fans into a frenzy. J. Cole expressed his excitement and anticipation for the release of the album on social media, writing, “Just rode through the city to The Off-Season. Dawg…” also adding a facepalm emoji. “Too excited,” he said.

The rap community has been awaiting the album for some weeks after the “Work Out” rapper revealed that he was cooking up something great for fans in the studio some months ago.

J. Cole just posted this on IG ? The Off-Season is really coming!!!! ? THIS IS NOT A DRILL ? pic.twitter.com/UPc9Em7Hrh — Team DREAMVILLE (@Team_Dreamville) May 1, 2021

DJ Akademiks had hinted that fellow rapper NBA YoungBoy was supposed to link with J.Cole sometime last month but did not show up. It has not yet been revealed which other artists will be featured on the project, as Cole seemed to have been so busy working that he did not reveal a lot of information about the album.

J. Cole has been wrapped up in recording the project for some months but had not revealed the official time set for the drop. Drizzy, however, was the person to inform the public about an album on the way, and whispers had emerged on social media from the camp. Still, neither Cole nor Kendrick had given any details of the project until now. Dreamville’s Bas had also revealed that the album would be coming in two weeks, just a few days ago.

Notably, three titles, including “It’s A Boy” and “The Fall Off,” were unveiled in a mysterious post shared to Cole’s Instagram. Some fans have speculated from these titles that the 36-year-old rapper might be retiring.

Nevertheless, fans are looking forward to the album drop in the coming weeks.

This month (May) is expected to be quite festive in the Hip Hop community. Just a few days ago, Top Dog Entertainment (TDE) had revealed that they have a major release come May 7th.