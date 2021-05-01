Keyshia Cole Baby Daddy Confirms Relationship With New Boo Ariel

Keyshia Cole’s baby daddy Niko Khale shared a photo of his new girlfriend.

The father of Keyshia Cole‘s second child, Niko Khale, is moving on with a brand new lady. Khale showed off the new woman in his life in a post on his Instagram page today (May 1). He posted an image of himself and the new lady all dressed up, alongside the caption, “Oh, and let me properly introduce my other half. Her name is Ariel, like the mermaid. She’s the universe in human form.”

Khale’s “coming out photo” has been met with harsh criticism from social media users. One commenter on Instagram said, “Still can’t believe Keyshia dated this man…he look like a child. he look like he ready for prom in this pic alone come on nowwe.” Other commenters were upset that the singer was dating a white woman. One user said, “Ofc it’s a white woman,” while another wrote, “He left a grown woman for a Caucasian adolescent.”

Niko and Keyshia welcomed their son in August 2019 after dating for approximately a year. During their relationship, critics regularly commented on the age gap between them. Cole was born in 1981, which would have made her around 36 years old at the time when they began dating. Khale was born in 1995, which means there’s a 14-year gap between the couple.

Cole once responded to criticism of their relationship in an Instagram post, saying, “Now the reason I’m posting The pepper to my salt @nikokhale is because he’s been such a sweetheart to me, and I kno people have been very judgmental about our relationship but I gotta nurture what nurtures me.” She also told a reporter who questioned the age gap that Khale was more mature than she was.

The couple called it quits in July 2020 after Cole went on a rampant deleting spree on her Instagram page. Following the breakup with Keyshia Cole, Niko Khale told a fan that he was heartbroken in response to a comment urging him to reconnect with the singer. He wrote, “My heart is broken. My mind is open. My times approachin.”

It’s safe to say, Niko is not so heartbroken anymore, and neither is Cole. Keyshia recently showed off a hickey from her new boo on social media. Last month the singer posted the photo of the hickey to her InstaStory, alongside the caption “Next time make it darker bae.” It’s not yet known who the lucky guy is.

As for Khale’s new bae, we know she’s a mother herself with a young son. A day before Niko posted the image of himself and his new girlfriend, his new boo posted the same photo alongside the caption, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained, but best believe our story will be told. Real recognize real & you King, are the realest. Nothing could ever compare to the love we share.. It’s only up from here #STUCK #MakeItLastForever.”

Keyshia has yet to speak on Niko’s new love interest, but fans are keeping their eyes peeled to social media.