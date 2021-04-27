Mo3 Murder Suspect Reportedly Upset Over Rapper Dating His Girlfriend

Violence hit the Hip-Hop community heavily last year. One of the beloved rappers who lost his life was Dallas native Mo3. As the murder case is set to begin, more information about what may have been the motive is coming to light.

Information that The Dallas Morning News seems to have acquired indicates that 28-year-old Devin Maurice Brown, the second man to be charged with Mo3’s murder, told prosecutors that he was aware that the rapper was seeing “a known witness” and admitted that he was upset over a video posted on Facebook which allegedly featured Mo3 and the unidentified woman. He also proclaimed his innocence and said that he had nothing to do with the fatal shooting.

Brown was indicted on murder charges for the death of the Mo3 last Wednesday, April 21.

The “Can I Vent” rapper, who was also an affiliate of Boosie, was shot and killed on a freeway in his hometown. About three weeks later, a grand jury indicted Kewon Dontell White in connection with the murder. If convicted, White faces up to 10 years in federal prison, and Brown faces up to 20 on both the drug and gun charges.

Other reports that came to light after his murder revealed that the phone records showed numerous calls between Brown and 22-year-old Kewon Dontrell White on the day before, as well as the same day Mo3 was shot by White. Other information coming to light indicated that cellphone data was able to place White near the apartment where Mo3 stayed the night before he was killed. It also placed White in the area on the day he was shot. White is listed as the gunman in the arrest affidavit.

Brown is also facing additional charges after officers searched his home following the shooting and discovered a stolen AK-47, synthetic cannabinoids, a bottle of pills that tested positive for meth, numerous scales, and baggies, plus more than $3,200 in cash.