Boosie Badazz Associate Mo3 Murder Case: Second Suspect Charged

Police are one step closer to solving Mo3’s murder.

A second suspect has been charged in connection to the killing of rapper Mo3. The Dallas rapper was gunned down on an interstate highway on November 11, 2020, in a shooting incident in broad daylight. Detectives have been actively working on the case ever since, and it appears now that they’ve made another breakthrough.

According to the Dallas Morning News, 28-year-old Devin Brown was indicted last week Wednesday, April 21. Brown is the second suspect to be indicted for the gruesome killing of Boosie Badazz former associate. In February this year, a Dallas County grand jury indicted Kewon White, 22, after police named him as the trigger man who opened fire on the interstate highway, killing the rapper who died on the scene.

White was taken into custody in December after investigators got a tip from an alleged witness of the shooting.

According to reports, Devin Brown was already in police custody for unrelated charges, but cops were able to link him to the Mo3’s murder. Among the charges he was already facing includes possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

As if that was not enough, authorities seized a stolen AK-47 firearm he had at his home, along with methamphetamine and marijuana. Court records indicated that he pled guilty to those charges but now has to answer this more serious charge of murder.

Boosie Badazz, who was close friends with Mo3, was shot and injured in a separate shooting incident in Dallas while he was in town for the memorial. Boosie received a gunshot wound in his leg and was treated at the hospital. Cops have yet to make a breakthrough in that shooting case. It’s unclear if Boosie ever spoke with law enforcement officials.

Mo3 is enjoying some posthumous success on the airwaves with the release of his posthumously LP Shottaz 4Eva, which arrived on April 8.