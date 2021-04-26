Young Thug & Gunna Pay It Forward Post Bonds For 30 Inmates In Atlanta

Young Thug and Gunna spent their weekend bailing out inmates from jail in Atlanta.

Thirty inmates from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta reunited with their families last weekend, thanks to rappers Young Thug and Gunna. The rappers paid it forward when they covered the bail bonds of the inmates who were in jail for minor infractions of the law. The lucky group consisted of both men and women who were unable to secure bail because they had no money.

While they did not reveal how much was spent on the initiative, the rappers’ label, YSL Records, revealed footage showcasing the moment when the thirty inmates were released from the jail. The video captured several emotional reunions with families and their formerly incarcerated loved ones.

The former inmates will reportedly be featured in a music video with Gunna and Young Thug for one of the songs on Thug’s “Slime Language 2” album, released on April 16.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday with WSB-TV, Young Thug told reporters, “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

Meantime, Gunna expressed concern about the high cost of bonds for some of the crimes committed.

He said, “There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond. If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole.”

The rappers themselves are no strangers to jail, having run afoul of the law several times. Young Thug has spent time in jail on drug-related and illegal firearm charges, while Gunna has spent time for possession of a controlled substance.

The commendable move from Young Thug and Gunna comes at a time when the Fulton County Jail is housing 400 more inmates than its actual capacity of 2,500, making life extremely miserable for the inmates. The rappers revealed that they plan on repeating the good deed in the future while expressing hope that other rappers will come on board and follow their lead.