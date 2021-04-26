New York State Honors DMX With “Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons” Day On December 18th

DMX gets his own day in New York.

The former Ruff Ryders rapper will be remembered by many worldwide as a Hip Hop legend. Even as the rapper was laid to rest on Saturday, April 24, many fans found it hard to believe that DMX was no longer alive. Still, the memory of the rapper and his many contributions to Hip Hop stands as evidence of a life well-lived.

To commemorate this life, the state of New York is declaring the late rapper’s birthday, December 18, as “Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons Day.” Erica Ford made the announcement at the rapper’s funeral. The New York state flag that was flying on the day of X’s death was also presented to the family of the rapper by Ford, who said, “his lyrics were also rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a legislative resolution alongside Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins in his honor.”

Friends and family gathered on Saturday to pay their last respects to DMX, who died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack. The heart attack reportedly came after a drug overdose, the effects of which left the rapper in a vegetative state for the duration of a week leading up to his death.

The 50-year-old rap icon was open about his struggle with drug addiction. Nevertheless, his family and friends prioritized his legacy and contributions rather than his struggles.

The rapper’s 9-year-old daughter, Aaliyah expressed this during the memorial, “It makes me sad that my dad will never be able to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ ever to me again…..I know my dad is in heaven. Even though he can’t talk back, I know I can still talk to him. I think it’s good that I get to call my dad a legend. Rest easy, dad.”

There were similar tributes from several of his 15 children. Fellow celebrities also poured out tributes at the rapper’s memorial service held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While the Ruff Ryders gathered on the stage for an emotional tribute, Kanye West and his choir basically brought the house down.

In addition, rapper Jadakiss reflected on DMX’s legacy in an emotional tribute. “Y’all know this is a big hit for us. The world know the Dog but we know a different Dog. When he comes to the town, he’s much different than the one they see on TV. It’s hurts anytime you lose a soldier but this one hurts different because he was the main piece on the board,” he said.

Other tributes came from Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, Russell Simmons, DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons.