Blueface Addresses Accusations Of R. Kelly Like Cult At His House After Viral Video

Rapper Blueface found himself defending his latest project, a reality series after several persons accused him of human trafficking and running a cult. The criticism can’t after a video posted by Blueface began to make the rounds on social media.

The video, which was filmed by the rapper, shows several women in a house sleeping on bunk beds. The rapper can be heard asking several of the women if they were ready to get their tattoos (of him).

The video led to severe backlash for the rapper, with his name becoming a trending topic on Twitter as users sounded off on the video.

One user said, “Someone please help me understand this foolishness…make it make sense!!! These young women really find this acceptable and okay. Next question who raised these kids…#Blueface included!! Ladies…this right here is NOT OKAY!!!”

Several other users questioned if the rapper was running a cult, while others accused him of human trafficking. Fans compared Blueface to R&B legend R. Kelly, who is in jail awaiting trial for several state and federal charges that include accusations of sexual assault, abuse of a minor, making indecent images of minors, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

Fans of the rapper came to his rescue. One Twitter user commented, “Y’all stop trying to make #Blueface a predator man that’s a house full of grown ass women that’s choosing to do all that shit.”

Meantime, in defense of the series, which airs on the rapper’s Only Fans account, Blueface tweeted, “Wtf is a cult?” He went on to explain the show’s concept saying, “For those who are curious my show is a 3 week series I move women in from all over the US fly them out to cali put them under one roof I own 2 homes I don’t stay there I take care of all there financial needs while they are here i promote there brands etc we film all day tune in.”

As it relates to the issue of the bunk beds, Blueface defended himself, saying, “Americas next top model was on bunk beds but y’all mad at me.”

He added, “we don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show.”

Blueface’s highly controversial series is actually in its second season. The “Thotiana” singer told fans in a recent tweet that he would be doing auditions for the show’s third season soon.

