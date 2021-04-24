Jadakiss Honors Late DMX With Food Drive In Yonkers

Jadakiss is celebrating the life of his deceased friend DMX with an act of charity in his hometown of Yonker, New York.

On Thursday, the rapper visited several neighborhoods in the area as he shared out boxes of foodstuff, fresh produce, fruits, and other supplies to families. Jadakiss posted on his Instagram feed that he was giving out the food items in honor of ‘X’ and a few other persons who passed away. He shared his location in the Palisade Towers, Yonkers area, along with a video showing the rapper with his volunteers handing out boxes of food.

“Yo, right now, I’m in Palisade Towers, man,” Jadakiss said. “Come down here we giving out free food in honor of X we just dropped off wild boxes at School Street. Now, we in Palisade Towers. Come through, get you a box of vegetables, fruits, produce all type of shit. I’m right here in the middle,” he added.

The first video shared had no one in it as he called on persons to come out and collect the boxes. However, in subsequent videos, a crowd is seen collecting boxes while meeting and greeting the rapper, who also helps to give out boxes to people.

The first drop off on Jadakiss’s charity route was DMX’s childhood community, and over the years, the rapper would return time and again as he gave back to the community and spent time with the people there. Out of the many things that the rapper will be remembered for his charitable efforts and never losing sight of where he came from.

Jadakiss and DMX go way back as close friends from the 1990s as Jadakiss’ group The L.O.X and DMX were managed by the Ruff Ryder crew during the 1990s. Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, who formed The L.O.X, joined Ruff Ryders Entertainment in 1998 after a major falling out with Bad Boy Label CEO Diddy. Over the years, DMX and Jadakiss and his fellow group members had a close relationship both professionally and otherwise.

In 2000, when DMX was awarded Best Rap Album at the Billboard Music Awards, he was joined on stage by the Ruff Ryders artists. He was not afraid to share the limelight even though L.O.X was equally big in their own right.

Over the years, the artists continued to work closely under a revamped Ruff Ryders brand- Ruff Ryders Indy.