Shenseea Secures The Bag, Dancehall Baddie Now ‘Pretty Little Thing’ Brand Ambassador

Shenseea is “Pretty Little Thing” newest brand ambassador.

23-year-old dancehall star Shenseea is steadily reaping the fruits of her labor after securing a new ambassador deal with UK clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. In the same way that Shenseea has wooed fans with her catchy releases, so too as she impressed businesses and showcased to fellow entertainers that there are multiple ways to secure the bag. Shenseea, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, maybe looking to secure much more than a few clutches, totes, backpacks, or even bum bags from a PLT, a platform that houses just about “everything a modern girl needs to own her own style.” The leader of the Shenyeng posse matches the descriptions effectively, regularly posing in some of the most tantalizing pieces for her photoshoots and music videos.

The entertainer made the announcement of her new role on her Instagram account a day ago. Posing in front of a lush garden, sporting a blue crop top, black tights, and high platform shoes, the “IDKW” singer must have had a clear plan on just how to stun her Instagram followers. The look was jazzed up with a pair of white sunglasses and a black leather jacket with additional ties around her waist.

“Happy to announce that I’m now an ambassador for @prettylittlething,” she wrote in the captions, meanwhile pledging her allegiance to her #ShenYeng” team, her country “#Jamaican,” and to “#TakeDisTingWorldWide,” which she previously divulged in her single “Blessed.”

“Introducing our newest Brand Ambassador. Welcome to the family @SHENYENG We’re so excited for what’s to come,” tweeted PLT from their official Twitter account.

Just three years ago, Shenseea was busy working events as a promo girl, but her hard work paid off in a big way. The former Romeich Entertainment promotional girl ultimately transformed herself into one of the biggest female acts coming out of Jamaica, racking up impressive international collabs, and a massive following on social media. Little has changed in terms of management, as she is still one of the hottest acts under the Romeich Ent brand. With a management team tailored to bringing out her most marketable assets, we have seen Shenseea securing deals with Pepsi Co Jamaica, Boom Energy Drink, along with her most recent accomplishment with the clothing and accessory retailer. While we are unsure of the exact breakdown of the deal, we are sure her management team was able to secure something worth smiling about, especially since the mother of one was hit with the passing of her own mom just last month.

Congratulations came through from the likes of Ding Dong, Uptop Lee, Desha Ravers, and Kash. Rvssian, with whom she snagged an Interscope record deal, also hopped into the comments to show Shen some love.

The “Love I Got For You” dancehall baddie is set to thrill online audiences tomorrow while performing on Reggae Sumfest’s virtual show.